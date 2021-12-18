Left Menu

Soccer-Villa's game against Burnley postponed due to more COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Aston Villa's Premier League game at home to Burnley on Saturday has been postponed due to more COVID-19 cases in the Villa squad, the league announced about two hours before kickoff.

"After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team," the league said.

"This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

