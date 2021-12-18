Soccer-Villa's game with Burnley postponed due to more COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Aston Villa's Premier League game at home to Burnley on Saturday has been postponed due to more COVID-19 cases in the Villa squad, the league announced about two hours before kickoff. "After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team," the league said.

Aston Villa's Premier League game at home to Burnley on Saturday has been postponed due to more COVID-19 cases in the Villa squad, the league announced about two hours before kickoff.

"After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team," the league said. "This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness."

Neither the Premier League nor Aston Villa provided details on how many players had tested positive. "The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek," said Villa, who won that game 2-0.

"All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols. "The Club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture, but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption," they added.

Burnley had seen their home match against Watford on Wednesday called off at similar short notice after positive test results emerged in the visitors' squad. There is now only one of the six scheduled games in Saturday's Premier League programme currently still going ahead with Leeds United hosting Arsenal later on Saturday.

Three of Sunday's four games are due to be played although Everton's home match against Leicester City has been postponed.

