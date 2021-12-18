Left Menu

Alpine skiing-American Bennett claims shock downhill victory in Val Gardena

The 29-year-old claimed first place with a time of 2:02.42, having previously never finished higher than fourth in 106 World Cup starts. Austria’s Otmar Striedinger was second, 0.14 seconds behind, while Niels Hintermann of Switzerland was 0.32 seconds off the pace in third, both marking their first podium finishes of the season. The next stage of the Italian Block of World Cup races takes place in Alta Badia, with giant slalom events on Sunday and Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 18:58 IST
Alpine skiing-American Bennett claims shock downhill victory in Val Gardena

Bryce Bennett of the United States sprang a surprise by claiming the first World Cup victory of his career in the men’s downhill at Val Gardena in Italy on Saturday. The 29-year-old claimed first place with a time of 2:02.42, having previously never finished higher than fourth in 106 World Cup starts.

Austria’s Otmar Striedinger was second, 0.14 seconds behind, while Niels Hintermann of Switzerland was 0.32 seconds off the pace in third, both marking their first podium finishes of the season. Local favourite Dominik Paris of Italy narrowly missed out on a podium place to finish fourth, while Switzerland’s Beat Feuz was fifth.

Pre-race favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, who was gunning for a third consecutive Val Gardena downhill win, did not finish after a mistake ruined a lightning start in the upper section. The next stage of the Italian Block of World Cup races takes place in Alta Badia, with giant slalom events on Sunday and Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021