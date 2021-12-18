Left Menu

Former Int'l match officials Saheba, Hariharan part of BCCI Umpires Sub-Committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:05 IST
Former Int'l match officials Saheba, Hariharan part of BCCI Umpires Sub-Committee
  • Country:
  • India

Former international match officials Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan and Sudhir Asnani formed a three-member Umpires' Sub-Committee of the BCCI which was announced on Saturday.

The committees were decided during the 90th AGM of the board which was held in Kolkata earlier this month and the BCCI inducted the new Differently Abled Committee which comprises the visually challenged, physically challenged and the hearing impaired cricketers.

Ravi Chauhan, who has been the secretary of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, is part of the the new committee.

Former Test left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhatt and senior CAB official Prabir Chakraborty are part of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee.

DDCA's Vikas Katyal is now part of Senior Tournament Committee.

Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal, Raghuram Bhat, Prabir Chakrabarty, Hari Narayan Pujari.

Senior Tournament Committee Vishal Jagota, Vikas Katyal, Rajesh Garsondia, Surendra Shewale, Lalrothuama Umpires Committee Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan, Sudhir Asnani Differently-Abled Cricket Committee Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, Mahantesh Kivadasannavar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021