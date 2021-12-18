Former Int'l match officials Saheba, Hariharan part of BCCI Umpires Sub-Committee

Former international match officials Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan and Sudhir Asnani formed a three-member Umpires' Sub-Committee of the BCCI which was announced on Saturday.

The committees were decided during the 90th AGM of the board which was held in Kolkata earlier this month and the BCCI inducted the new Differently Abled Committee which comprises the visually challenged, physically challenged and the hearing impaired cricketers.

Ravi Chauhan, who has been the secretary of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India, is part of the the new committee.

Former Test left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhatt and senior CAB official Prabir Chakraborty are part of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee.

DDCA's Vikas Katyal is now part of Senior Tournament Committee.

Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal, Raghuram Bhat, Prabir Chakrabarty, Hari Narayan Pujari.

Senior Tournament Committee Vishal Jagota, Vikas Katyal, Rajesh Garsondia, Surendra Shewale, Lalrothuama Umpires Committee Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan, Sudhir Asnani Differently-Abled Cricket Committee Ravikant Chauhan, Sumit Jain, Mahantesh Kivadasannavar.

