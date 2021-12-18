Left Menu

Premier League: Aston Villa fixture against Burnley postponed after COVID outbreak

Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad, the Premier League Board postponed the club's home fixture against Burnley, due to kick off at 15

ANI | London | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:27 IST
Premier League: Aston Villa fixture against Burnley postponed after COVID outbreak
Villa Park, Birmingham (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad, the Premier League Board postponed the club's home fixture against Burnley, due to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday afternoon. After reviewing all the new information provided by Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

"This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries, and illness," Premier League in a statement said. "The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused," the statement added.

The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned. With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across England, the Premier League has also reintroduced Emergency Measures.

These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021