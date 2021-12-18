The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of men's singles semifinals between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshay Sen in World Badminton Championship.

*Report of ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-RAHUL-LD VC KL Rahul to be India vice-captain for SA Test series: BCCI secretary Shah (Eds: Adding BCCI statement) New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul has been named as the Indian team's vice captain for the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa, starting December 26, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-SA-SESSION India players warm up for South Africa Tests with footvolley Centurion, Dec 18 (PTI) The Indian cricket team is gradually increasing its training intensity as it adapts to the higher altitude ahead of the first Test against South Africa, here from December 26.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-CMO BCCI CMO resigns after hectic run in COVID times New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) BCCI's chief medical officer Abhijit Salvi has resigned due to personal reasons.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD GAMBHIR Gautam Gambhir back in IPL as Lucknow franchise's powerful 'Team Mentor' (Eds: Updating with more inputs) New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-KNOCKOUTS-PREVIEW Vidarbha, Karnataka, MP teams to beat in Hazare pre-quarters Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Karnataka, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh would have a slight edge over their respective opponents in the three pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to be played here on Sunday.

SPO-HOCK-ACT-IND-PREVIEW Semifinal spot assured, India to clash with Japan in ACT hockey Dhaka, Dec 18 (PTI) Assured of a place in the semifinals, defending champions India would look to continue their winning run when they clash with Japan in their final round robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament, here on Sunday.

SPO-WFI-PREZ-NATIONALS-INCIDENT WFI president slaps over-aged wrestler after he insisted on competing in U-15 Nationals New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh courted a controversy during the Under-15 Nationals in Ranchi when he slapped a grappler, who insisted on competing in the tournament after being disqualified for being over-aged.

SPO-SWIM-IND Srihari Nataraj registers Best Indian performance in swimming World C’ships Abu Dhabi, Dec 18 (PTI) Ace Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj set 'Best Indian time' at the FINA short course World Championship but that was not enough to take him to the semifinals of the 50m backstroke event here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SUBCOMMITTEES Former Int'l match officials Saheba, Hariharan part of BCCI Umpires Sub-Committee New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Former international match officials Amiesh Saheba, Krishna Hariharan and Sudhir Asnani formed a three-member Umpires' Sub-Committee of the BCCI which was announced on Saturday.

SPO-HOCK-NATIONALS Punjab beat Chandigarh 2-1, Karnataka defeat Bengal 3-2 Pune, Dec 18 (PTI) Punjab and Karnataka registered victories in their respective quarterfinal matches of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship here on Saturday. SPO-FOOT-ISL-ATKMB-HABAS ATK-MB part ways with head coach Habas Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) Former champions ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday parted ways with their most successful coach, Antonio Lopez Habas, the first head to roll amid a forgettable outing in the ongoing Indian Super League.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-PREVIEW All-round Mumbai City FC start favourites against Kerala Blasters Margao, Dec 18 (PTI) Reigning champions Mumbai City FC will look to extend their four-game winning run when they take on Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-JERSEY Asian Cup will galvanise, spread awareness about women's football in India: Kushal Das New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das on Saturday said the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2022, scheduled to be held across three venues in Maharashtra, will galvanise and spread awareness about the women's game in the country.

SPO-SOFTBALL-TRIALS Softball Association of India to hold Asian Games trials from Monday New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Softball Association of India (SBAI) on Saturday announced that it will hold a two-day selection trial for women probables for the 2022 Asian Games from December 20 in Faridabad.

