NHL-League announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid rise in cases

The NHL on Friday shut down nL1N2T222S the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least Dec. 26 because of COVID-19 concerns, a move that brings to 20 the total number of games postponed so far by the league this season. The league said in a statement on Saturday that the enhanced COVID-19 measures will be in place at least until Jan. 7.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:37 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced enhanced COVID-19 measures which include daily testing and restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and a recent increase in positive cases among teams, it said on Saturday. The NHL on Friday shut down nL1N2T222S the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least Dec. 26 because of COVID-19 concerns, a move that brings to 20 the total number of games postponed so far by the league this season.

The league said in a statement on Saturday that the enhanced COVID-19 measures will be in place at least until Jan. 7. "These enhanced measures will remain in effect through the Holiday season and the New Year, and will be re-evaluated no later than Jan. 7, 2022, by the NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA)," the statement https://www.nhlpa.com/news/1-22232/national-hockey-league-players-association-national-hockey-league-announce-enhanced-covid-19-measures read.

