Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alpine skiing-American Bennett claims shock downhill victory in Val Gardena

Bryce Bennett of the United States sprang a surprise by claiming the first World Cup victory of his career in the men’s downhill at Val Gardena in Italy on Saturday. The 29-year-old claimed first place with a time of 2:02.42, having previously never finished higher than fourth in 106 World Cup starts.

Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks an historic shift

Mohammed Ben Sulayem's election to the top job in world motorsport on Friday marks a historic shift for the governing FIA and reflects the increasing influence and involvement of the Middle East. The 60-year-old Emirati is the first non-European to serve as president of the International Automobile Federation, the governing body for a host of series including Formula One, rallying, endurance racing and electric Formula E.

Sport-NFL postpones three games as leagues scramble to stem COVID-19 outbreaks

The NFL on Friday postponed games for the first time all season due to COVID-19, the NBA unveiled tighter protocols and the NHL shut down three teams through Dec. 26, further clouding their plans to send the world's top players to the Beijing Olympics. The moves by the three leagues come as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatens to intensify an already alarming surge of COVID-19 cases in North America and also conjured memories of March 2020 when professional sports ground to a halt.

Olympics - Luge federation changes qualification criteria for Beijing Games

The International Luge Federation has updated qualification criteria for next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing to make sure athletes are not shortchanged after some were left without their regular equipment at three World Cup events. The federation said it would consider the best four finishes for each slider from the seven World Cup races until Jan. 10 to allocate starting spots for the Feb. 4-20 Games, instead of using accumulated points from all races.

Sport-COVID forces players into isolation as calls for vaccination grow

World sport continued to reel from the surge in COVID-19 cases on Friday with politicians urging sportspeople to set an example by not shunning the vaccine, while international competitions were affected as countries introduced travel curbs.

As Europe's top soccer leagues prepare to wind down for a short winter break, England's Premier League is looking to go full steam ahead over the busy festive period. Nine scheduled matches have been postponed so far due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

NHL-League announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid rise in cases

The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced enhanced COVID-19 measures which include daily testing and restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and a recent increase in positive cases among teams, it said on Saturday. Under the measures players will be tested daily instead of every third day, though they do not need tests on off days.

Chelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship

Billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has become a Portuguese citizen, adding the European Union member country's passport to his Russian and Israeli ones. A spokesperson for Abramovich confirmed a report by Portuguese newspaper Publico on Saturday which cited justice ministry documents as saying the Russian-born businessman had been granted Portuguese citizenship on April 30.

NBA - Nets welcome back Irving to play, practice where eligible

The Brooklyn Nets are welcoming back seven-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving for games and practices in which he is eligible, after he missed the first two months of the season over his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving was ruled ineligible to play at home due to a New York City mandate requiring proof of vaccine to enter large indoor spaces and the Nets previously said the guard would not play or practice with the team until he could be a full participant.

Tennis - Barty, Raducanu headline Sydney's Australian Open warm-up

Ash Barty and Emma Raducanu will be the headline acts when elite women's tennis returns to Sydney for the first time in three years, ahead of next month's Australian Open, organisers said on Saturday. World number one and Wimbledon champion Barty was runner up in the last two editions of the Sydney International in 2018 and 2019 before the 134-year-old tournament fell victim to the reorganisation of the Australian season.

Beijing city calls for less holiday travel to reduce COVID risks during Olympics

Beijing city said on Saturday it is advising residents not to leave town during a major holiday season in early 2022, part of efforts to limit coronavirus risks while the Winter Olympics Games are being held. China's capital is keen "to ensure zero local infection, the successful hosting of the Winter Olympic Games and the Winter Paralympic Games, and that the public have joyful, peaceful and tranquil holidays," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)