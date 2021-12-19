Soccer-Juventus edge past Bologna in the fog

Goals from Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado either side of halftime gave Juventus a 2-0 win at Bologna in thick fog on Saturday to lift the Turin club to sixth place in Serie A. Morata fired home a first-time finish after six minutes to put the visitors in front, but they were second best for much of the match as Bologna dictated the tempo.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s side couldn’t make their possession count, however, and Colombian defender Cuadrado punished them when his deflected strike flew into the top corner midway through the second half. Massimiliano Allegri’s side moved into sixth on 31 points, level with AS Roma and five behind fourth-placed Napoli, who face AC Milan on Sunday. Bologna remained 10th with 24 points.

