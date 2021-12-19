Soccer-Nico stunner gives Barcelona late 3-2 win over Elche

A stunning late goal from 19-year-old substitute Nico gave Barcelona three precious points as they beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou in LaLiga on Saturday. After two league games without a win and a humiliating 3-0 loss to Bayern that knocked them out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in almost two decades, Barca's coach Xavi Hernández was desperate for a win to take some of the pressure off his player's shoulders.

Xavi's bet on his younger players appeared to pay off as Spanish youngsters Ferran Junglat and Gavi both scored early on to give Barca a 2-0 lead. But in the second half Elche scored twice in two minutes through Tete Morente and Pere Milla.

Nico's superb strike in the 85th minute saved the day, however, helping Barca climb one spot in the standings to seventh, two points off the European qualifying places but still 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)