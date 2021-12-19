Left Menu

Soccer-EFL chairman says no plans for 'circuit breaker' amid rising COVID-19 cases

"If we think a circuit breaker will help, we will do it but, at the moment, there's no scientific evidence to suggest that it will help," Parry told the BBC. "If you look at the geographical spread, there are areas where games can go ahead and where they can't," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 01:11 IST
Soccer-EFL chairman says no plans for 'circuit breaker' amid rising COVID-19 cases

The English Football League (EFL), the governing body of the three divisions below the Premier League, has no plans for a "circuit breaker" to temporarily suspend matches amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, chairman Rick Parry said on Saturday. The emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has disrupted numerous matches in the English top flight, while 19 games have been postponed across the EFL this weekend.

A report in The Times newspaper said officials in Britain were considering a temporary "circuit breaker" lockdown for two weeks after Christmas to stem the spread of the variant. "If we think a circuit breaker will help, we will do it but, at the moment, there's no scientific evidence to suggest that it will help," Parry told the BBC.

"If you look at the geographical spread, there are areas where games can go ahead and where they can't," he said. "There's talk of the government having a two-week lockdown after Christmas, so maybe that will be taken out of our hands."

Britain reported a surge in cases of the Omicron variant on Saturday which government advisers said may be just the tip of the iceberg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave':...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a historic shift; Soccer-Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a hist...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021