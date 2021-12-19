Soccer-Nico stunner gives Barcelona late 3-2 win over Elche

A stunning late goal from 19-year-old substitute Nico gave Barcelona three precious points as they beat Elche 3-2 at the Camp Nou in LaLiga on Saturday.

After two league games without a win and a humiliating 3-0 loss to Bayern that knocked them out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in almost two decades, Barca were desperate for a win. The started well and arguably had their best 45 minutes of the season in the first half, with coach Xavi Hernández's bet on his younger players appearing to pay off as Spanish youngsters Ferran Jutgla and Gavi both scored early on.

With strikers Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati hurt, Jutgla leapfrogged veteran Luuk de Jong as the starter up-front, and he sent in the first goal with a header from an Ousmane Dembele corner. Four minutes later, teenage sensation Gavi scored the first goal of his professional career to double Barca's lead.

But in the second half, Elche scored twice in two minutes through Tete Morente and Pere Milla, and it looked like Barca's recent run of nightmare games was set to continue. But Dembele found Gavi breaking through Elche's defensive line in the 85th minute, and the young international cut the ball back to Nico inside the area, who blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

The win lifts Barca one spot in the standings to seventh, two points off the European qualifying places but still 15 points behind league leaders Real Madrid. "We will fight to finish in the top four, and surely this victory will give us energy to climb up (the table)," Nico told reporters after the match.

Elche, who have lost half their league games this season, could end up in the relegation zone by the end of the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)