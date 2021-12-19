Soccer-Arsenal players racially abused by Leeds fan, says Arteta
Arsenal players sitting on the substitutes' bench were racially abused by a Leeds United supporter during their 4-1 Premier League win at Elland Road on Saturday, the London club's manager Mikel Arteta said. "I can confirm it and it was reported to stadium manager," Arteta told reporters. "The authorities will investigate that.
"The authorities will investigate that. One of the players on the bench heard those comments. I don't know exactly who it was directed at." Arsenal stayed fourth in the Premier League standings after Saturday's victory.
