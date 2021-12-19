Left Menu

Soccer-Omari scores as Rennes beat Lorient to reach French Cup last 32

Elsewhere, fifth division AS Cannes, whose youth academy produced France greats Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Vieira, caused an upset by eliminating Dijon 3-2 on penalties after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Warmed Omari's first-half goal earned Stade Rennais a 1-0 home win over Lorient in the Brittany derby as the 2019 winners advanced into the last 32 of the French Cup on Saturday. Omari scored from a goalmouth scramble in the 21st minute and Bruno Genesio's side stayed in control to progress smoothly in a good atmosphere, a day after the Paris FC v Olympique Lyonnais tie was abandoned amid crowd trouble.

Holders Paris St Germain will play fifth division side Entente Feignies-Aulnoye on Sunday. Elsewhere, fifth division AS Cannes, whose youth academy produced France greats Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Vieira, caused an upset by eliminating Dijon 3-2 on penalties after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

French champions Lille advanced with a 3-1 win over Ligue 2 AJ Auxerre thanks to first-half goals by Angel Gomes, Jonathan David and Mehmet Zeki Celik. The other Ligue 1 sides in action, Nantes and Clermont, also reached the next round, which will be played on Jan. 2-3.

