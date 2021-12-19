Soccer-Omari scores as Rennes beat Lorient to reach French Cup last 32
Warmed Omari's first-half goal earned Stade Rennais a 1-0 home win over Lorient in the Brittany derby as the 2019 winners advanced into the last 32 of the French Cup on Saturday. Omari scored from a goalmouth scramble in the 21st minute and Bruno Genesio's side stayed in control to progress smoothly in a good atmosphere, a day after the Paris FC v Olympique Lyonnais tie was abandoned amid crowd trouble.
Holders Paris St Germain will play fifth division side Entente Feignies-Aulnoye on Sunday. Elsewhere, fifth division AS Cannes, whose youth academy produced France greats Zinedine Zidane and Patrick Vieira, caused an upset by eliminating Dijon 3-2 on penalties after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.
French champions Lille advanced with a 3-1 win over Ligue 2 AJ Auxerre thanks to first-half goals by Angel Gomes, Jonathan David and Mehmet Zeki Celik. The other Ligue 1 sides in action, Nantes and Clermont, also reached the next round, which will be played on Jan. 2-3.
