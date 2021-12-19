Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19

The National Football League (NFL) has agreed to introduce a new set of COVID-19 protocols including a more targeted testing plan for players amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, it said on Saturday. The NFL on Friday postponed games for the first time all season due to COVID-19 outbreaks that required three games to be rescheduled from the weekend to early next week.

NBA-Nets' Durant, Irving enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have entered into the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, multiple media outlets reported on Saturday. Durant has been putting together an MVP-caliber season, averaging 29.7 points per game and shooting 52.3% from the field for the Eastern Conference-leading Nets.

NHL-Bruins and Predators shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The National Hockey League (NHL) on Saturday said it would postpone all Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators games at least through Dec. 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The league had already shut down the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least that date because of the rising number of players testing positive for the virus.

Golf-Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods looked solid but not entirely pain-free on his return to competition after a car crash in February that shattered his leg, teaming up with his 12-year-old son Charlie to shoot a bogey-free 62 at the PNC Championship on Saturday. Woods received a huge ovation from spectators after he crushed his tee-shot on the par-four first hole onto the fairway on a warm day at the relaxed non-PGA Tour event in Orlando.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs says he will run 200 metres in 2022

Italy's double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said on Saturday he would try out the 200 metres in some races next year, moving up from his usual 100m speciality. Jacobs, who has yet to compete since winning the 100m and 4x100m at this year's Tokyo Olympics, plans to return to competitive action nL1N2SR1QZ in Berlin in February.

National Hockey League announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid rise in cases

The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced enhanced COVID-19 measures which include daily testing and restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and a recent increase in positive cases among teams, it said on Saturday. Under the measures players will be tested daily instead of every third day, though they do not need tests on off days.

Chelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship

Billionaire Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich has become a Portuguese citizen, adding the European Union member country's passport to his Russian and Israeli ones. A spokesperson for Abramovich confirmed a report by Portuguese newspaper Publico on Saturday which cited justice ministry documents as saying the Russian-born businessman had been granted Portuguese citizenship on April 30.

Baseball-Mets name Showalter as manager

The New York Mets have hired Buck Showalter to be the team's new manager, Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a tweet on Saturday. The 65-year-old Showalter managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and, most recently, the Baltimore Orioles and was the leading contender for the job.

Soccer-Police make one arrest after Arsenal report Leeds fan for racist abuse

Police made one arrest after Arsenal reported a fan for alleged racial abuse directed at their substitutes' bench during the 4-1 Premier League win at Leeds United on Saturday. Leeds confirmed the arrest, saying the incident occurred in the first half of the match at Elland Road.

NBA - Nets welcome back Irving to play, practice where eligible

The Brooklyn Nets are welcoming back seven-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving for games and practices in which he is eligible, after he missed the first two months of the season over his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Irving was ruled ineligible to play at home due to a New York City mandate requiring proof of vaccine to enter large indoor spaces and the Nets previously said the guard would not play or practice with the team until he could be a full participant.

