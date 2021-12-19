Jennifer Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to left foot injury

American tennis player Jennifer Brady has pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open due to a left foot injury, the organisers said on Sunday. Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open finalist, has joined the list of players who will miss the upcoming tournament.

"Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen," #AusOpen tweeted. Earlier this month, former World number one Serena Williams and Canada tennis star Bianca Andreescu withdrew from the Australian Open.

Serena will not contest the Australian Open 2022 following advice from her medical team. The 23-times grand slam singles champion had an injury-disrupted season and has not competed since an ankle injury forced her to retire six games into her first-round Wimbledon clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich in June. On the other hand, Andreescu explained her decision on Twitter, saying she wants to "re-set, recover, and grow" after a "challenging" two years that included testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ash Barty and Novak Djokovic headline stellar player fields that are set to compete at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open 2022. (ANI)

