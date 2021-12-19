Left Menu

ISL: Hyderabad will fight till the end for top two spots, says coach Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez believes his team is capable of finishing in the top two after Nizams' 1-1 draw against the FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:17 IST
ISL: Hyderabad will fight till the end for top two spots, says coach Manuel Marquez
Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez (Photo/ Sportzpics) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez believes his team is capable of finishing in the top two after Nizams' 1-1 draw against the FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. Joel Chianese (54') scored his first goal of the season, sending HFC into the lead with a brilliant header but Airam Cabrera (62') equalised for FCG just after the hour mark. Both teams pushed for the winner but were unable to score thereafter.

The result elevates the Nizams to second place in the points table after having dropped down to fourth owing to Chennaiyin FC's win over Odisha FC earlier in the evening. Talking about getting close to Mumbai on the table, the Spaniard after the match said: "I think we are equal in this competition, Now at this moment we are second but maybe you lose one game and you are the fifth or sixth. Then we are at the beginning of the competition, of course, we prefer to be with 11 points than with five or six now."

"But I think that we have to continue step by step, game by game, and let's see what happened but Hyderabad FC will fight till the end for the top two spots," he added. The Nizams will next clash with SC East Bengal on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021