Soccer-Grealish eyes Man City treble in search for major honours

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish praised the level of talented players at the club and said they can win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble this season, adding that he hopes to claim the first winners medals of his career. Pep Guardiola's City has won their last seven league games and is currently top of the standings with 41 points after 17 matches ahead of Sunday's trip to 19th-placed Newcastle United.

Asked if City could win it all this season, Grealish said: "I think so... I don't want to put too much pressure on the team, but we have so much talent here and so many good players. "I really think that we could go all the way in a few competitions this year. That is what I have come here for, to win trophies, so hopefully come to the end of the season I will have a few medals around my neck."

Grealish added he needs to improve on a personal level after making a relatively slow start in Manchester, with three goals and three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions since his 100 million pounds ($132.44 million) transfer from Aston Villa in August. "I think (stats) are important because, at the end of the day, that is what people look at such as how many goal involvements we attackers have -- especially when you come to a club with the price tag that I did," Grealish said.

"If you don't get goals and assists for a few games, then everyone starts to talk... but there will be times when you are playing well and the goals and assists just aren't coming. That is what I have felt like recently. "I am just trying to keep improving all of the time and I know for a fact that the longer I am here the more I will improve."

($1 = 0.7551 pounds)

