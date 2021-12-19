Left Menu

Cricket-Australia declare, England need 468 to win Adelaide day-night test

Reuters | Adelaide | Updated: 19-12-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 13:30 IST
  • Australia

Australia declared their second innings on 230-9, setting England 468 to win the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

For the home side, Marnus Labuschagne followed his first innings century with a fifty, while Travis Head also made 51.

Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Dawid Malan claimed two wickets apiece for England who are 1-0 behind in the five-test series.

