Cricket-Australia declare, England need 468 to win Adelaide day-night test

Australia declared their second innings on 230-9, setting England 468 to win the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

For the home side, Marnus Labuschagne followed his first innings century with a fifty, while Travis Head also made 51.

Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Dawid Malan claimed two wickets apiece for England who are 1-0 behind in the five-test series.

