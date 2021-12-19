Left Menu

Arsenal reports allegation of racism during EPL match

Arsenal reported an allegation of racial abuse toward one of its players during the English Premier League game against Leeds, manager Mikel Arteta said.The alleged incident took place in the 33rd minute of the game at Elland Road.It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities, Arteta said after Arsenals 4-1 win.Arteta said it was a single person who aimed the alleged abuse apparently toward one of Arsenals substitutes.Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it, he said, but it is a single person.

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:02 IST
Arsenal reports allegation of racism during EPL match
Mikel Arteta Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal reported an allegation of racial abuse toward one of its players during the English Premier League game against Leeds, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The alleged incident took place in the 33rd minute of the game at Elland Road.

"It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities," Arteta said after Arsenal's 4-1 win.

Arteta said it was a "single person" who aimed the alleged abuse apparently toward one of Arsenal's substitutes.

"Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it," he said, "but it is a single person. I don't think that merits that a full stadium pays the price.

"It was a single incident and it has to be reported. It was reported and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to understand what happened."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021