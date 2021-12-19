Left Menu

Brazil great Ronaldo to buy majority stake in div 2 club

Brazil great Ronaldo says he will become the majority shareholder of his old club Cruzeiro.The 45-year-old Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner, and club president Sergio Santos Rodrigues said on Saturday through social media that there was an agreement in principle to buy the club.Ronaldo began his professional career at Cruzeiro, the club based in Belo Horizonte where he played in 1993 and 1994.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:06 IST
Brazil great Ronaldo to buy majority stake in div 2 club
Cristiano Ronaldo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil great Ronaldo says he will become the majority shareholder of his old club Cruzeiro.

The 45-year-old Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner, and club president Sergio Santos Rodrigues said on Saturday through social media that there was an agreement in principle to buy the club.

Ronaldo began his professional career at Cruzeiro, the club based in Belo Horizonte where he played in 1993 and 1994. Cruzeiro has spent two years in the second division, hurt by financial debts.

"I am happy. There is a lot of work ahead to take Cruzeiro to the place it deserves," Ronaldo said in a video with Santos Rodrigues and Pedro Mesquita, a partner in Brazilian investment bank XP which is advising on the purchase.

Details of the deal were not released.

On Twitter, Ronaldo posted a blue heart and a fox, Cruzeiro's mascot.

His arrival at Cruzeiro will be the former striker's second experience as a club owner. In 2018, he bought a 51% stake in Spanish club Valladolid.

Ronaldo was a three-time world player of the year. He spends much of his time in Spain, where he played for Real Madrid in the galacticos era from 2002-07.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021