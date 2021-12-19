Left Menu

Kohli lauds Man City boss Guardiola in Punjabi style

Taking note of Manchester City's sensational winning run in the ongoing Premier League season, Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise in style on City's manager Pep Guardiola with a special video message on social media on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 15:19 IST
Kohli lauds Man City boss Guardiola in Punjabi style
Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking note of Manchester City's sensational winning run in the ongoing Premier League season, Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise in style on City's manager Pep Guardiola with a special video message on social media on Sunday. Both Kohli and Guardiola, who have been associated with sports brand PUMA, share a friendly equation. In true Punjabi style, the 33-year-old Indian Test skipper said: "Pep, bohot vadiya chal reha hai kam. Tu kam khicheya hai Man city ch, rukna nahi hun, theek hai. Es vaari vi title laike jaana hai (Pep, the game is going really well. You have done wonders for Man City, don't stop now, alright. We have to take this title home again)."

Guardiola's men are on a winning spree this season as they have so far won seven matches on the trot which includes a 7-0 hammering of Leeds United in their last league game on Wednesday. The defending champions aim to extend their glorious run and consolidate top position when they take on Newcastle United FC later today.

Earlier last year, the duo had engaged in an enthralling conversation during a virtual session organised by PUMA, where Kohli had expressed his keen interest for football and Pep had also wished Kohli luck ahead of the IPL season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
3
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021