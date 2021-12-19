Ashes, 2nd Test: Richardson, Starc strike, Australia six wickets away from victory (Stumps, Day 4)

Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Jhye Richardson were the standout performers as Australia gained full control on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. At stumps, England's score read 82/4-- still, 386 runs away from the target. Ben Stokes (3*) is unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the final session at 20/1, Rory Burns and Dawid Malan (20) added 28 more runs to the total, before the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Michael Neser. Skipper Joe Root then walked out to the middle and along with Rory Burns, he added 22 runs for the third wicket. As soon as England started to gain some momentum, Jhye Richardson got the prized scalp of Burns (34) in the 31st over and England was reduced to 70/3, still needing 398 runs for the win.

Right before stumps, England skipper Joe Root (24) was scalped by Mitchell Starc and Australia is now just six wickets away from going 2-0 up in the series. Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 230/9, setting England a target of 468. Labuschagne and Head scored half-centuries for the hosts in the second innings.

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9d and 230/9d; England 236 and 82/4 (Rory Burns 34, Joe Root 24; Jhye Richardson 2-17). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)