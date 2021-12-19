Left Menu

Ashes, 2nd Test: Wicket has quickened up, Lyon had set up Root nicely, says Richardson

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson on Sunday said that Nathan Lyon had a big role in setting up England skipper Joe Root before Mitchell Starc got the prized scalp on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test.

Australia in action against England (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australian pacer Jhye Richardson on Sunday said that Nathan Lyon had a big role in setting up England skipper Joe Root before Mitchell Starc got the prized scalp on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test. Root was dismissed on the stroke of stumps on Day 4 as Starc dismissed the England skipper.

"Nicely set up from Lyon from one end. Ruffled Root there and drew the false shot. I didn't think I bowled too badly in the first innings. The wicket has quickened up a little bit today," Richardson said after stumps on Day 4. "It was nice to see him (Green) get some runs as well. He comes from a height, so it's not easy to face. I tried to hit a first-ball six in the first innings," he added.

Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Jhye Richardson were the standout performers as Australia gained full control on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. At stumps, England's score read 82/4-- still, 386 runs away from the target. Ben Stokes (3*) is at the crease.

Right before stumps, England skipper Joe Root (24) was scalped by Mitchell Starc and Australia are now just six wickets away from going 2-0 up in the series. Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 230/9, setting England a target of 468. Labuschagne and Head scored half-centuries for the hosts in the second innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

