Left Menu

Alpine skiing-In-form Goggia powers to Val d'Isere super-G win

Goggia, who won the downhill on Saturday, opened up a 65-point lead over American Shiffrin in the overall World Cup standings following her 16th career win. The 29-year-old started tentatively but picked up speed after the halfway point on the Oreiller-Killy course to cross the line in one minute 19.23 seconds.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 17:58 IST
Alpine skiing-In-form Goggia powers to Val d'Isere super-G win
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Sofia Goggia stormed to victory in the World Cup super-G in Val d'Isere on Sunday to complete her second win of the weekend as double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished fifth at the French resort. Goggia, who won the downhill on Saturday, opened up a 65-point lead over American Shiffrin in the overall World Cup standings following her 16th career win.

The 29-year-old started tentatively but picked up speed after the halfway point on the Oreiller-Killy course to cross the line in one minute 19.23 seconds. Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel was 0.33 seconds slower in second and Italian Elena Curtoni took third. "This was the best super-G of my career. I stayed calm, was fluid from top to bottom and never slowed down," Goggia, the Olympic downhill champion, said.

It was an impressive performance from Mowinckel, who secured her first podium in almost three years following a lengthy layoff due to a serious knee injury. Swiss world champion Lara Gut-Behrami, one of the pre-event favorites, missed this weekend's action due to COVID-19 and will also sit out the two giant slaloms in Courchevel next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021