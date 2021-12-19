Alpine skiing-In-form Goggia powers to Val d'Isere super-G win

Italy's Sofia Goggia stormed to victory in the World Cup super-G in Val d'Isere on Sunday to complete her second win of the weekend as double Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin finished fifth at the French resort. Goggia, who won the downhill on Saturday, opened up a 65-point lead over American Shiffrin in the overall World Cup standings following her 16th career win.

The 29-year-old started tentatively but picked up speed after the halfway point on the Oreiller-Killy course to cross the line in one minute 19.23 seconds. Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel was 0.33 seconds slower in second and Italian Elena Curtoni took third. "This was the best super-G of my career. I stayed calm, was fluid from top to bottom and never slowed down," Goggia, the Olympic downhill champion, said.

It was an impressive performance from Mowinckel, who secured her first podium in almost three years following a lengthy layoff due to a serious knee injury. Swiss world champion Lara Gut-Behrami, one of the pre-event favorites, missed this weekend's action due to COVID-19 and will also sit out the two giant slaloms in Courchevel next week.

