BWF World C'ships: Akane Yamaguchi clinches women's singles title, beats Tai Tzu Ying

Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday emerged triumphant over Tai Tzu Ying to win the women's singles title at the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huvela.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 19-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 18:08 IST
Akane Yamaguchi (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday emerged triumphant over Tai Tzu Ying to win the women's singles title at the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huvela. The Japanese shuttler wrapped up the match in straight games by 14-21, 11-21 against the world number one Tai Tzu Ying in just 39 minutes.

Chinese Taipei shuttler was visibly not at her fighting best as world number two took the first game by a comfortable margin. Yamaguchi who was more precise with her shuttle placement than Tai Tzu Ying, continued to dominate as she wrapped up the second game without any resistance.

In the mixed doubles final, Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai defeated Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino by 21-13, 21-14. The Thai pair won the final easily to clinch gold. This was the fifth straight tournament win for the Thai pair this year. (ANI)

