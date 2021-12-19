Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom with late charge

In 2019, Kristoffersen became the first Norwegian man to win the Alta Badia giant slalom and a flawless second run earned him glory in northern Italy once more with a time of 2:25.04. Swiss Marco Odermatt, looking to become the fifth man to win the first three giant slalom events of a World Cup season after victories in Solden and Val d'Isere, came second, 0.31 seconds behind.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 19:36 IST
Alpine skiing-Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom with late charge

Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen picked up his first World Cup giant slalom title of the season after a thrilling victory in Alta Badia, Italy on Sunday. In 2019, Kristoffersen became the first Norwegian man to win the Alta Badia giant slalom and a flawless second run earned him glory in northern Italy once more with a time of 2:25.04.

Swiss Marco Odermatt, looking to become the fifth man to win the first three giant slalom events of a World Cup season after victories in Solden and Val d'Isere, came second, 0.31 seconds behind. "I am really happy," Kristofferson told Eurosport. "GS (giant slalom) has been a struggle this last year. I knew this year was going to be better.

"We have improved so much after Solden. Val d’Isere was a step in the right direction. I made some changes to the skis two days ago, and the second run was amazing." Austrian Manuel Feller finished on the podium last weekend and made it 10 World Cup top-three finishes after storming back late in his second run to come third, 0.37 seconds behind Kristoffersen.

Mathieu Faivre has ended up on the podium in four of his last seven giant slaloms including winning world championship gold in Cortina 2021, and the Frenchman led after the first run, but a disastrous second run dropped him to 16th. Odermatt still leads the overall giant slalom World Cup standings, and will have another shot at victory in Alta Badia on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021