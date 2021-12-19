Soccer-Leipzig midfielder Forsberg ruled out for eight weeks

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg will be sidelined for eight weeks after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Arminia Bielefeld, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco was forced to replace the 30-year-old Sweden international with Tyler Adams after seven minutes of the game.

"(Forsberg) complained of pain in his thigh. The subsequent examination revealed a muscle injury near the hip joint in the left thigh. A downtime of at least eight weeks can be expected," Leipzig said in a statement. Leipzig are ninth in the league standings with 22 points from 17 games. They next face Mainz 05 on Jan. 8.

