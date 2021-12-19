Soccer-Leipzig midfielder Forsberg ruled out for eight weeks
RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg will be sidelined for eight weeks after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Arminia Bielefeld, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. A downtime of at least eight weeks can be expected," Leipzig said in a statement.
RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg will be sidelined for eight weeks after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Arminia Bielefeld, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. Leipzig manager Domenico Tedesco was forced to replace the 30-year-old Sweden international with Tyler Adams after seven minutes of the game.
"(Forsberg) complained of pain in his thigh. The subsequent examination revealed a muscle injury near the hip joint in the left thigh. A downtime of at least eight weeks can be expected," Leipzig said in a statement. Leipzig are ninth in the league standings with 22 points from 17 games. They next face Mainz 05 on Jan. 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-American Marsch leaves role as Leipzig head coach
RB Leipzig part ways with coach Jesse Marsch
Soccer-Marsch leaves role as Leipzig head coach after poor start to season
Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne to start against Leipzig, Jesus ruled out: Guardiola
Soccer-Leipzig secure Europa League spot with 2-1 win over Man City