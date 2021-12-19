Soccer-Shandong down Shanghai to close on Chinese Super League title

Shandong Taishan took a huge stride towards a first Chinese Super League title in more than a decade as a 2-0 win over championship rivals Shanghai Port on Sunday gave Hao Wei's side an eight-point lead at the top of the standings.

Goals from Brazilian striker Jadson and South Korea's Son Jun-ho earned victory for Shandong, who are closing in on their first title since 2010 with five games remaining. Shandong have 42 points from 17 games in the 22-match season, eight more than Shanghai Port and Guangzhou FC.

Jadson put Shandong in front in the 18th minute when he met Son's corner with a downward header from 12 yards that flew past China international goalkeeper Yan Junling. Son doubled the advantage midway through the second half with a clever free kick, scoring with a direct strike on goal after spotting Yan off his line as he anticipated a cross.

Guangzhou, eight-times champions, moved into second place ahead of Shanghai on goal difference with a 2-0 win over Changchun Yatai courtesy of goals from Deng Hanwen and Yang Liyu. The victory was Guangzhou's first since Zheng Zhi replaced Fabio Cannavaro as head coach in September.

Guangzhou City handed Beijing Guoan a 5-0 thrashing to inflict a damaging blow on Slaven Bilic's side's chances of qualifying for next year's Asian Champions League. Jown Cardono scored twice, including a penalty, while Tiago also bagged a double as City climbed off the bottom of the eight-team standings and Beijing dropped to sixth.

Hebei FC slid into eighth following their 3-0 defeat by Shenzhen FC. The teams finishing in the top four positions in the two preliminary groups in this year's Chinese Super League are playing in the championship rounds to determine the winners of the competition.

Games are being held in a series of biosecure venues in Guangzhou due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final round of matches is due to be played on Jan. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)