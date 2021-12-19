Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Thiago, Henderson to miss Spurs game

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur due to a "suspected positive test for COVID-19", while Jordan Henderson is out because of illness, the Merseyside club said. Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones missed Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday after suspected positive tests for COVID-19 and will not return to the team to face Spurs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 21:09 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Thiago, Henderson to miss Spurs game

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur due to a "suspected positive test for COVID-19", while Jordan Henderson is out because of illness, the Merseyside club said. Captain Henderson returned a negative test for COVID-19 and Thiago is under isolation.

"All of the Reds' first-team squad and staff have been tested for COVID-19 on Saturday as well as this morning, with no further positive cases detected, which includes Henderson," Liverpool said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/thiago-alcantara-registers-suspected-positive-covid-19-test. Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones missed Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday after suspected positive tests for COVID-19 and will not return to the team to face Spurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

Soccer-Former Brazil striker Ronaldo buys second division Cruzeiro

 Global
3
Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Man beaten to death over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

 India
4
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes amyloid formation

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 protein interacts with Parkinson's protein, promotes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021