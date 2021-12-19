Left Menu

Soccer-Leaders Man City cruise to 4-0 win over Newcastle

City top of the standings on 44 points, four ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who face Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday, and six clear of Chelsea.

19-12-2021
Soccer-Leaders Man City cruise to 4-0 win over Newcastle
Joao Cancelo scored one goal and made another as Manchester City overwhelmed struggling Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday to ensure they will spend Christmas Day top of the Premier League table. The visitors were gifted the opening goal in the fifth minute as Cancelo acrobatically crossed for Ruben Dias to head into an empty net after a mix-up between goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and defender Ciaran Clarke.

Cancelo added a second in the 27th minute, capping off a slashing solo run with a stunning strike, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling struck in the second half to complete the rout. City top of the standings on 44 points, four ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who face Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday, and six clear of Chelsea. Newcastle are second-bottom on 10 points.

