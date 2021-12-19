Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt appoints Rishabh Pant as state brand ambassador

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday appointed India batter Rishabh Pant as the state brand ambassador.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday appointed India batter Rishabh Pant as the state brand ambassador. Taking to his Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote in Hindi, "One of the best cricket players of India, idol of youth and Lal Shri Rishabh Pant of Uttarakhand has been appointed by our government as "State Brand Ambassador" with the aim of encouraging the youth of the state towards sports and public health."

Rishabh Pant was last seen in India's T20 series against New Zealand, in which the Men in Blue clinched the series with a 3-0 victory. Currently, Pant is in Johannesburg, South Africa as the Indian Test squad will be locking horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series.

The first test match begins on December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

