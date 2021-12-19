Left Menu

Soccer-Freiburg strike late to sink Leverkusen and climb to third

Freiburg bagged an 84th-minute winner through Kevin Schade to beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Sunday and secure third place in the Bundesliga going into the winter break.

Updated: 19-12-2021 22:01 IST
Freiburg bagged an 84th-minute winner through Kevin Schade to beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 on Sunday and secure third place in the Bundesliga going into the winter break. Enjoying their best ever season and possessing the league's joint meanest defence with only 16 goals conceded, Christian Streich's team climbed above Leverkusen into third on 29 points.

An audacious Vincenzo Grifo penalty chip in the 33rd minute put hosts Freiburg in front before Charles Aranguiz nodded in an equaliser from close range in first-half stoppage time Grifo whipped a superb 20-metre shot narrowly over the bar as Freiburg went in search of the winner and they got it in the 84th minute through winger Schade who raced to the near post to stab in a low cross.

Champions Bayern Munich lead the title race on 43 points, with Borussia Dortmund in second place on 34. The Bundesliga will resume on Jan. 7.

