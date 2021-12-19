Sports News Roundup: New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; American Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19

The National Football League (NFL) has agreed to introduce a new set of COVID-19 protocols including a more targeted testing plan for players amid the emergence of the Omicron variant, it said on Saturday. The NFL on Friday postponed games for the first time all season due to COVID-19 outbreaks that required three games to be rescheduled from the weekend to early next week.

Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul extended his perfect record after sending Tyron Woodley face-first into the canvas with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. In a largely uneventful bout, the first five rounds saw little significant action or quality with fans booing the lacklustre display, until Paul delivered a right hand blow that knocked Woodley out cold.

Alpine skiing - Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom with late charge

Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen picked up his first World Cup giant slalom title of the season after a thrilling victory in Alta Badia, Italy on Sunday. In 2019, Kristoffersen became the first Norwegian man to win the Alta Badia giant slalom and a flawless second run earned him glory in northern Italy once more with a time of 2:25.04.

Tennis - American Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open runner-up, has withdrawn from next month's Melbourne Park Grand Slam due to a foot injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday. American Brady reached her first Grand Slam final in February when she lost to Naomi Osaka in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena.

Tennis-Nadal casts doubt over Australian Open participation

Spain's Rafa Nadal said he cannot guarantee he will make the trip to Melbourne for next month's Australian Open after returning to action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. The 20-times Grand Slam champion's comeback at the exhibition event -- his first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in August -- ended in two close defeats by Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

Soccer - Wolves hold reluctant Chelsea to goalless draw

Chelsea's title ambitions suffered a further blow after they were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at a misty Molineux Stadium on Sunday, a match the visitors had asked the Premier League to postpone before kickoff. Chelsea trail leaders Manchester City by six points following another frustrating afternoon after their midweek draw against Everton, as they created few chances and rarely troubled Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Golf-Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods looked solid but not entirely pain-free on his return to competition after a car crash in February that shattered his leg, teaming up with his 12-year-old son Charlie to shoot a bogey-free 62 at the PNC Championship on Saturday. Woods received a huge ovation from spectators after he crushed his tee-shot on the par-four first hole onto the fairway on a warm day at the relaxed non-PGA Tour event in Orlando.

Soccer-Leaders Man City cruise to 4-0 win over Newcastle

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo scored one goal and made another as they overwhelmed struggling Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday to ensure they will spend Christmas Day top of the Premier League, a position Liverpool occupied in the last three seasons. The visitors were gifted the opening goal in the fifth minute when Cancelo acrobatically crossed for Ruben Dias to head into an empty net after a mix-up between Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and defender Ciaran Clarke.

Soccer-Police make one arrest after Arsenal report Leeds fan for racist abuse

Police made one arrest after Arsenal reported a fan for alleged racial abuse directed at their substitutes' bench during the 4-1 Premier League win at Leeds United on Saturday. Leeds confirmed the arrest, saying the incident occurred in the first half of the match at Elland Road.

Chinese city's tennis ambitions imperilled by Peng Shuai scandal

Hosting the Women's Tennis Association Finals was supposed to put the Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen on the sporting map, but the suspension of the tournament in the wake of the Peng Shuai scandal has left its ambitions in limbo. China's "miracle" city, best known as the launchpad of the country's 40-year economic transformation, is among China's wealthiest and is home to tech giants including Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)