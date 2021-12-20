Left Menu

NBA postpones five games due to COVID-19 outbreak

A total of nine NBA games have been postponed since last week. The Eastern Conference-leading Nets have been particularly hard hit, with stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving among the nine players unable to suit up due to the protocols.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 00:09 IST
NBA postpones five games due to COVID-19 outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The NBA on Sunday announced it had postponed the next two Brooklyn Nets games and games for three other teams due to the high number of players and staff that have entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers will also have games rescheduled because of the recent wave of new cases. A total of nine NBA games have been postponed since last week.

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets have been particularly hard hit, with stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving among the nine players unable to suit up due to the protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021