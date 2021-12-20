Left Menu

Soccer-PSG ease past amateur side to reach French Cup last 32

Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi both netted first-half penalties before the France forward completed a double in the second half as the Ligue 1 leaders eased past a team playing in the French fifth tier. Mbappe converted a penalty in the 16th minute after being brought down in the area and Icardi also scored from the spot following another foul on Mbappe.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-12-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 03:48 IST
Soccer-PSG ease past amateur side to reach French Cup last 32
  • Country:
  • France

Holders Paris St Germain strolled into the last 32 of the French Cup with a no-nonsense 3-0 win at amateur side Entente Feignies-Aulnoye as two Ligue 1 sides were knocked out on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi both netted first-half penalties before the France forward completed a double in the second half as the Ligue 1 leaders eased past a team playing in the French fifth tier.

Mbappe converted a penalty in the 16th minute after being brought down in the area and Icardi also scored from the spot following another foul on Mbappe. Mbappe, the only member of PSG's formidable front three to start, with Neymar injured and Lionel Messi being rested, added the third six minutes into the second half after latching onto a cross from Colin Dagba.

Angers crashed out with a 2-0 defeat at fifth division side Linas Montlhery, who prevailed thanks to a Pascal Leno first-half double. Leno headed the first in the ninth minute and doubled the advantage at the end of a counter attack 15 minutes later.

Fourth division team Bergerac also sent a top-flight side packing when they eliminated Metz 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw. Olympique de Marseille survived a scare at home against fifth division side Le Cannet Rocheville, who opened the scoring in the first half, before Arkadiusz Milik’s hat-trick led the Ligue 1 club to a 4-1 win.

Monaco, St Etienne, Girondins de Bordeaux and RC Lens also went through, joining 2019 winners Stade Rennais, who made it into the last 32 on Saturday. On Friday, the Paris FC v Olympique Lyonnais match was abandoned following crowd trouble at halftime.

The French federation said it would make "quick decisions" on the tie, which could see Lyon, whose fans invaded the pitch, eliminated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021