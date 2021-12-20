Soccer-Napoli earn win in San Siro as VAR drama denies Milan

Napoli beat AC Milan 1-0 at the San Siro on Sunday to climb to second in Serie A above their opponents, with VAR taking centre stage in a dramatic finale.

Midfielder Eljif Elmas glanced a header home at the near post from a corner to stun the hosts and edge the visitors in front in the fifth minute, a lead Napoli held without being overly troubled until the latter stages. Veteran Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked most likely to find an equaliser after going close midway through the first half and just after the break.

In the 90th minute, just as Milan looked out of ideas, Franck Kessie appeared to have snatched the hosts a point out of nowhere, sparking wild scenes of celebration, only for VAR to rule it out for offside. Milan were furious with the tight call made by the officials, as Napoli held on for a first win in four league games to move on to 39 points, the same as Milan, but above Stefano Pioli's team on goal difference.

Both Milan and Napoli went unbeaten in their opening 12 league games of the season, but the pair's indifferent form since has opened the door for Inter Milan, who are now assured to be 'winter champions' in Italy as they are top by four points with one match to come before the Christmas break. Having been top of the standings for so long, Napoli knew a fourth defeat in six league games would leave them with it all to do to catch Inter, but they gave themselves the perfect platform in San Siro after Elmas' opener.

Both teams were missing several key players through injury and it showed in an ugly affair low on quality. All the drama took place right at the death. Kessie's effort was scrappy, but Milan did not care one bit, with Pioli even running over to join in the celebrations.

Referee Davide Massa was asked by the video assistant referee to have another look at the goal on the pitchside monitor, and ruled that substitute Olivier Giroud, who was laid on the ground, was offside when attempting to get involved in the build-up.

