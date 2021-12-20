Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

China tennis star Peng denies that she made accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood. Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Tennis - American Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to injury

Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open runner-up, has withdrawn from next month's Melbourne Park Grand Slam due to a foot injury, tournament organisers said on Sunday. American Brady reached her first Grand Slam final in February when she lost to Naomi Osaka in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena.

NBA postpones five games due to COVID-19 outbreak

The NBA on Sunday announced it had postponed the next two Brooklyn Nets games and games for three other teams due to the high number of players and staff that have entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers will also have games rescheduled because of the recent wave of new cases.

Tennis-Raducanu voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Tennis player Emma Raducanu was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, receiving British sport's annual individual accolade as a reward for her remarkable U.S. Open triumph. Raducanu stunned the sporting world in September when she became the first qualifier to win a major after beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the final at Flushing Meadows.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: A BAD WEEKEND FOR VAR

Soccer-I'm no superhero, new Cruzeiro owner Ronaldo tells fans

Ronaldo bought Cruzeiro this weekend but the World Cup winner has appealed to fans of the Brazilian club that gave him his start as a player not to treat him like a superhero but as a committed administrator who can help the struggling team. A 16-year-old Ronaldo made his professional debut with Cruzeiro in 1993 before going on to become one of the greatest centre forwards in footballing history.

Tennis - Thiem to miss start of season, says Australian Open still the goal

Austria's Dominic Thiem will decide by the end of December whether to play at the Australian Open after withdrawing from the upcoming ATP Cup and Sydney ATP 250 events on Sunday due to a long-standing wrist injury. The 28-year-old, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year and also pulled out of this week's World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Golf-Woods and son ride birdie blitz to finish second at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie reeled off 11 straight birdies to card a final round 57 and finish in second place at the PNC Championship on Sunday, two shots behind winners John Daly and his son John Daly Jr. Tiger more than delivered in his highly-anticipated return to competitive golf after a February car accident nearly cost him his leg, and was all smiles but fatigued after going bogey-free over the two-day, non-PGA Tour level event.

Soccer-Tottenham hold Liverpool in pre-Christmas cracker

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool raised the spirits with a rip-roaring 2-2 draw in a pre-Christmas Premier League classic on Sunday after a weekend marred by COVID-19 related postponements. A mistake by Liverpool keeper Alisson gifted Tottenham's Son Heung-min a 74th-minute equaliser the hosts fully deserved although the visitors were fuming about some contentious decisions.

NHL-Olympic decision expected in days

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players' association on Sunday said they were in discussions and expect to make a decision in the coming days about whether to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The outbreaks have led to the postponement of 27 games as of Saturday, with at least 12 more expected to be postponed through Dec. 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)