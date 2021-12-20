Just wasn't able to finish it, says world championships silver medallist Srikanth

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who has become the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships, rued his inability to convert his chances in the summit clash after the defeat on Sunday. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the final 21-15, 22-20. The match lasted for 43 minutes. Srikanth credited his opponent for keeping up the pressure all through the match.

"I had my chances in both games. I had a healthy lead in the opening game. Overall, I just wasn't able to finish it, but he played very well. Sometimes these things happen. I tried to stay in the match, and it worked in the second game," the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) website quoted Srikanth as saying. This is the first time that a men's player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.

Srikanth recalled his previous clash with Loh Kean Yew and said the player from Singapore has taken his game a level up. "Last time I played him was four years ago, that's a very long time. He has matured as a player, and he did very well," said Kidambi.

Coming to the final match, the 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15. Srikanth was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.

Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games. (ANI)