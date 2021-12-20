Left Menu

Just wasn't able to finish it, says world championships silver medallist Srikanth

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who has become the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships, rued his inability to convert his chances in the summit clash after the defeat on Sunday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 20-12-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 08:18 IST
Just wasn't able to finish it, says world championships silver medallist Srikanth
Kidambi Srikanth (Image: Kiren Rijiju's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who has become the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships, rued his inability to convert his chances in the summit clash after the defeat on Sunday. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the final 21-15, 22-20. The match lasted for 43 minutes. Srikanth credited his opponent for keeping up the pressure all through the match.

"I had my chances in both games. I had a healthy lead in the opening game. Overall, I just wasn't able to finish it, but he played very well. Sometimes these things happen. I tried to stay in the match, and it worked in the second game," the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) website quoted Srikanth as saying. This is the first time that a men's player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.

Srikanth recalled his previous clash with Loh Kean Yew and said the player from Singapore has taken his game a level up. "Last time I played him was four years ago, that's a very long time. He has matured as a player, and he did very well," said Kidambi.

Coming to the final match, the 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15. Srikanth was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.

Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021