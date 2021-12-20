Soccer-City 'cannot be brilliant all the time'-Guardiola
Manchester City delivered a sub-par performance against Newcastle United on Sunday, despite the 4-0 scoreline, and while manager Pep Guardiola wants more from his side he knows they "cannot be brilliant all the time". "Good result, exceptional result and a very not good performance at all, especially in the first half. You cannot be brilliant all the time," Guardiola said.
"In saying that, we more than deserved the victory now. We know that we can do better and better. In the end what we missed is the simple things, not the complicated things." In beating Newcastle, City set the English record for most top-flight wins in a calendar year, surpassing Liverpool's 1982 side with their 34th victory.
"You can win the titles, but when you break a record from a long, long time ago in the calendar year, the most victories, we are consistent. We win games, win games and win games," said Guardiola. "But one day it will be breakable. We had 100 points, maybe one day a team will do more points. But they will have to do well, really well, because this is not easy to do it and happy for the guys at the club."
Leaders City, who are three points clear of Liverpool, host Leicester City on Dec. 26.
