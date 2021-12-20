Left Menu

I'll do my best to promote sports, general health among people of Uttarakhand, says Pant

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has vowed to give his best in promoting sports and general health among the people of Uttarakhand.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 20-12-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 09:05 IST
Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has vowed to give his best in promoting sports and general health among the people of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday appointed Pant as the state brand ambassador.

Pant said he is confident that the people of Uttarakhand have the ability to make the country proud in various fields of life. "Thank you @pushkardhami sir for giving me the opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of promoting Sports and General Health among the people of Uttarakhand. I'll do my best to spread this message and feeling happy that you are taking these steps towards a fitter India," Pant said in a tweet.

"Coming from a small town of Roorkee, I am confident that the people here have the ability to make the country proud in various fields of life," he added. Rishabh Pant was last seen in India's T20 series against New Zealand, in which the Men in Blue clinched the series with a 3-0 victory.

Currently, Pant is in Johannesburg, South Africa as the Indian Test squad will be locking horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series. The first test match begins on December 26. (ANI)

