New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23 to make up for abandoned series

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed it will tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make-up for the September 2021 abandoned tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 20-12-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 10:35 IST
New Zealand cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed it will tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make-up for the September 2021 abandoned tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday. PCB said the arrangement was finalized following meetings and discussions between the PCB and NZC Chairpersons Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, respectively.

The two Tests and three ODIs will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, respectively, while the second visit will include two additional ODIs and will now comprise five ODIs and five T20Is that will count towards the ICC Rankings. "I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support. This reflects the strong, cordial, and historic relations the two boards have and reconfirms Pakistan's status as an important member of the cricket fraternity," said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja in a statement.

NZC Chief Executive David White said: "Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organizations." The latest announcement means Pakistan will host eight Tests, 11 ODIs, and 13 T20Is against Australia, England, and New Zealand in the period from March 2022 to April 2023.

The Blackcaps abandoned their tour of Pakistan in September this year following a New Zealand government security alert. (ANI)

