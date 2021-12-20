Left Menu

Cricket-Sodhi sets NZ men's domestic record with tight spell

Spinner Ish Sodhi recorded the most economical figures in New Zealand men's domestic cricket on Monday with his 2-5 from four overs securing a six-wicket victory for Northern Brave over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash Twenty20 competition.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 11:43 IST
Cricket-Sodhi sets NZ men's domestic record with tight spell

Spinner Ish Sodhi recorded the most economical figures in New Zealand men's domestic cricket on Monday with his 2-5 from four overs securing a six-wicket victory for Northern Brave over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash Twenty20 competition. Sodhi's miserly spell, as well as three-wicket hauls by Anurag Verma (3-14) and Frederick Walker (3-10), restricted Auckland to 92 from 17.2 overs, a total the Northern Brave batters chased down in 15.1 overs.

Leg spinner Sodhi's effort came only two days after Otago Spark's Eden Carson produced the second-most economical figures among women in New Zealand with 1-5 against Central Hinds. Those figures follow Melie Kerr's national record of 4-4, New Zealand Cricket said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021