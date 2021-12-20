Cricket-Sodhi sets NZ men's domestic record with tight spell
Spinner Ish Sodhi recorded the most economical figures in New Zealand men's domestic cricket on Monday with his 2-5 from four overs securing a six-wicket victory for Northern Brave over Auckland Aces in the Super Smash Twenty20 competition. Sodhi's miserly spell, as well as three-wicket hauls by Anurag Verma (3-14) and Frederick Walker (3-10), restricted Auckland to 92 from 17.2 overs, a total the Northern Brave batters chased down in 15.1 overs.
Leg spinner Sodhi's effort came only two days after Otago Spark's Eden Carson produced the second-most economical figures among women in New Zealand with 1-5 against Central Hinds. Those figures follow Melie Kerr's national record of 4-4, New Zealand Cricket said.
