Left Menu

Soccer-Chinese naturalised player Aloisio leaves Guangzhou FC

In the days to come, I will continue to work hard to put on the red jersey of the national team." Guangzhou, second in the CSL standings, take on third-placed Shanghai Port on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 12:06 IST
Soccer-Chinese naturalised player Aloisio leaves Guangzhou FC

Chinese naturalised player Aloisio has confirmed his departure from Guangzhou FC, becoming the latest in a string of high-profile footballers to leave the struggling Chinese Super League (CSL) side. Guangzhou are backed by embattled property developer China Evergrande Group, which has been struggling to meet repayments on over $300 billion in debt.

Foreign players Paulinho, Anderson Talisca, Alan Carvalho, Elkeson and Ricardo Goulart have all departed the club. "Every journey has an end, and today our end is here," Brazil-born Aloisio, who took Chinese nationality in 2020, said on the Twitter-like Weibo.

"I am grateful to Guangzhou for giving me the opportunity to be selected for the national team. In the days to come, I will continue to work hard to put on the red jersey of the national team." Guangzhou, second in the CSL standings, take on third-placed Shanghai Port on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021