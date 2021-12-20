Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan's 38 points propel Bulls past Lakers; NHL shuts down Red Wings through Christmas break and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan's 38 points propel Bulls past Lakers

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter and Nikola Vucevic registered a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds to boost the host Chicago Bulls to a 115-110 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Missing several players in COVID-19 protocols, the Bulls prevailed in their first action since a loss at Miami on Dec. 11. The team had two postponements during the past week. Lonzo Ball added 19 points for the Bulls, while Alex Caruso had 17 points and nine rebounds.

NHL shuts down Red Wings through Christmas break

The NHL on Sunday shut down the Detroit Red Wings through Christmas after the team's COVID-19 outbreak grew to nine players. Detroit announced Sunday that forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter and Joe Veleno were placed in the COVID-19 protocol as well as assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub.

Chinese tennis star Peng denies she made accusation of sexual assault

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood. Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

NFL roundup: League-worst Lions stun Cardinals

Jared Goff threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns and the host Detroit Lions upset the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (2-11-1), who entered the week with the worst record in the NFL.

Cricket-Stokes falls, Australia four wickets away from Adelaide win

Australia need four wickets in two sessions to clinch the second Ashes test against England, who are reeling at 142-6 at the dinner break on the final day of the day-night contest at Adelaide Oval on Monday. England resumed on 82-4, needing 386 more runs for an improbable win or to at least bat out three sessions to force a draw after being outplayed from day one.

Olympics-Denmark, South Korea curlers seal Beijing Winter Games places

The Danish men's curling team booked their place at next year's Beijing Winter Olympics with a victory over the Czech Republic in a qualifying event in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands over the weekend. Denmark scored an 8-5 win in the second men's qualification final on Saturday to bag the last of the three available spots in the line-up for the Games.

Tennis - Thiem to miss start of season, says Australian Open still the goal

Austria's Dominic Thiem will decide by the end of December whether to play at the Australian Open after withdrawing from the upcoming ATP Cup and Sydney ATP 250 events on Sunday due to a long-standing wrist injury. The 28-year-old, who has not played since suffering the injury at the Mallorca Open in June, was unable to defend his U.S. Open title this year and also pulled out of this week's World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Golf-Woods and son ride birdie blitz to finish second at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie reeled off 11 straight birdies to card a final round 57 and finish in second place at the PNC Championship on Sunday, two shots behind winners John Daly and his son John Daly Jr. Tiger more than delivered in his highly-anticipated return to competitive golf after a February car accident nearly cost him his leg, and was all smiles but fatigued after going bogey-free over the two-day, non-PGA Tour level event.

NHL-Olympic decision expected in days

The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players' association on Sunday said they were in discussions and expect to make a decision in the coming days about whether to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The outbreaks have led to the postponement of 27 games as of Saturday, with at least 12 more expected to be postponed through Dec. 23.

Cricket-New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice next season, including once to compensate for abandoning their tour earlier this year, the cricket boards of both countries said on Monday. New Zealand had abandoned their tour in September citing a security threat, a decision which came as a massive blow to Pakistan's hopes of staging regular international cricket and infuriated the Pakistan board (PCB).

