Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: LEIPZIG CRISIS

RB Leipzig's shock 2-0 home loss to relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld was the first under new coach Domenico Tedesco in his two league games in charge but already the seventh so far this season. Last season's runners-up have now lost as many times as in the entire 2020/21 season.

Champions League semi-finalists in 2020, Leipzig are in 10th place, their worst ever showing at the halfway mark since winning promotion to the Bundesliga in 2016. They had never before finished out of the top five going into a winter break.

WOLFSBURG FREE FALL VfL Wolfsburg, who like Leipzig competed in the Champions League groups stage this season, have an even tougher task ahead of them after the winter break, having sunk to 13th place, just three points above the relegation playoff spot.

They have now lost their last five consecutive league matches, and seven in a row in all competitions. BAYERN RECORD

Bayern Munich are already nine points clear at the top of the table and are breaking records as they chase a 10th consecutive league crown. One record that has stood the test of time for almost half a century could also be broken, with Bayern on a league record scoring run at the halfway mark with 56 goals.

The Bundesliga record of most goals in a campaign -- 101 goals -- was set by Bayern in the 1971/72 season.

