Cricket-Australia beat England by 275 runs in Adelaide test

Australia beat England by 275 runs in the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. Chasing a daunting victory target of 468, England were all out for 192 in the final session of the pink-ball contest.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:19 IST
Australia beat England by 275 runs in the day-night second Ashes test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Chasing a daunting victory target of 468, England were all out for 192 in the final session of the pink-ball contest. Chris Woakes' 44 was the highest individual score in England's abject second innings batting display, while Jos Buttler frustrated Australia for a while with a dogged 26 off 207 balls.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers, claiming 5-42. The third test begins in Melbourne on Sunday.

