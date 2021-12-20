Dominic Thiem withdraws from ATP Cup and Sydney Tennis Classic, says Australian Open still goal

Dominic Thiem has withdrawn from next month's ATP Cup and Sydney Tennis Classic, an ATP 250 event, the Austrian announced on Sunday. The 28-year-old has withdrawn due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Thiem has not competed on Tour since June when he suffered a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of his right wrist during match against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships.

He was due to lead Austria at the third edition of the ATP Cup and the country remains in the ATP Cup despite Thiem's injury. "After speaking to my team, we have decided to return to Austria, instead of flying directly to Australia," Thiem wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, I caught a cold (and tested negative for Covid-19) while in Dubai and was unable to practise last week. I will therefore not be in the physical condition required to be able to play the ATP Cup and Sydney ATP 250.

"After not competing for the past six months, I can't take the risk of coming back too soon and picking up a further injury... My aim is still to play the Australian Open but we will make a final decision about my participation by the end of December." Thiem went 9-9 on the season in 2021, with his best result a run to the semi-finals at the Mutua Madrid Open. The 17-time tour-level champion made the biggest breakthrough of his career last year at the US Open, where he lifted his first Grand Slam trophy. (ANI)

