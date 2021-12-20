Tennis-Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after Abu Dhabi event
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:25 IST
Rafa Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, the Spaniard said on Monday.
"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," Nadal said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spaniard
- Spain
- Nadal
- Abu Dhabi
- Rafa Nadal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spain approves COVID vaccine for children in 5-11 age group
Spain expects positive response from Great Wall Motor on retaking Nissan plant
Spain's health ministry approves COVID vaccination for children aged 5 to 11
Spain approves COVID vaccinations for children 5 to 11
Footprints in Spain show meat-eating dinosaurs were fast and furious