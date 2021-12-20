Left Menu

Tottenham out of Europa Conference because of virus ruling

Tottenham has been forced to forfeit a Europa Conference League game that cant be rescheduled following a bout of COVID-19 cases at the club, eliminating the team from the competition.The UEFA disciplinary committee decided Monday to award Rennes a 3-0 victory, confirming the French team and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem will advance from Group G.Several Tottenham players and staff tested posted for the virus ahead of the match against Rennes on Dec. 9.

Tottenham has been forced to forfeit a Europa Conference League game that can't be rescheduled following a bout of COVID-19 cases at the club, eliminating the team from the competition.

The UEFA disciplinary committee decided Monday to award Rennes a 3-0 victory, confirming the French team and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem will advance from Group G.

Several Tottenham players and staff tested posted for the virus ahead of the match against Rennes on Dec. 9. The game was postponed and no replacement date could be found by the Dec. 31 deadline.

UEFA has routinely penalized teams responsible for European competition games not being played during the pandemic with 3-0 losses. The rules have been upheld in several cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

